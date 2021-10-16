Handwashing ceremony held in Kot Addu

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Qatar Charity ( a Non-Profit Organization) on Saturday organized a Handwashing sessions to promote hygiene practices at Union Council of Kot Addu on its global day.

The Ceremony was held at Government Girls High school where students were informed about methods of rightful hands cleaning to promote importance of the subject.

Children were given prizes and certificates after concluding the event.

Headmistress Hameeda Baloch appreciated the NGO for its step to learn the children about significance of hands washing in proper way to get saved from viral diseases.