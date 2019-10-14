UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Handwashing Habit To Reduce Significant Hospital Visits: Speakers

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

Handwashing habit to reduce significant hospital visits: Speakers

The speakers Monday said simple handwashing habit after critical activities can help reduce significant hospital visits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):The speakers Monday said simple handwashing habit after critical activities can help reduce significant hospital visits.

These remarks were made at a seminar on "Global Handwashing Day 2019: Clean Hands for All" organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Executive Director of SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said handwashing had multiple effects on our health and system whereas this year's theme was directly linked to our food and hygiene practices.

"Lack of handwashing makes the communities vulnerable including both with better food available and others facing food scarcity alike," he added Dr Suleri said regular hand washing could help reduce the country's health budget as a single individual can reduce diseases causing serious illness among the masses.

However, the panelists during the panel discussion unanimously emphasized the role of media in highlighting Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices at the grass root level alongwith the relevant stakeholders involved in the process.

United Nations' International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Chief of WASH Theodoros Mulugeta said at least 1200 schools with poor performance in WASH sector were purposefully selected to be established with proper WASH and handwashing facilities.

These schools, he said would serve as a model for the rest of the schools across the country to practice best and implemented strategies in this regard.

He admitted that there were poor handwashing facilities in healthcare set ups at public and private level. "Prime Minister Imran Khan's Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) which is a flagship project of the government is providing relevant platform to all stakeholders to scale up efforts for handwashing practice at the basic level," he added.

The SDPI environmentalist Dr Imran Saqib Khalid said the World Bank report 'When Water Becomes A Hazard' had highlighted grave impacts of poor sanitation and hygiene resulting in the stunted growth of children due to lack of clean drinking water and hygienic practices.

The moderator of panel discussion SDPI environmentalist Maryam Shabbir quoted UNICEF estimates reporting around 53,000 child deaths below five year age every year due to diarrhea mainly caused due to poor quality water and absence handwashing at critical events.

Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) Country Coordinator Tanya Khan said CGPM delineates the strong political will of the government for WASH and had mainstreamed relevant stakeholders under one platform to collaborate on WASH initiatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Bank Poor Water Budget 2019 Media All Government Best

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

19 minutes ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

20 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

21 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

21 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.