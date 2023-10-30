Open Menu

Haneef Khalid A 'shining Star Of Media Community': Solangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza

Solangi said on Monday that senior journalist Haneef Khalid was the

"shining star of the journalist community" and recognition of his services was overdue.

Addressing a special ceremony at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to confer the Lifetime Award on Haneef Khalid, the minister said he started his over 50 years illustrious journalistic career as a reporter and desk editor.

Along with being a representative of the journalist community, Haneef Khalid was a " business ambassador" for the media industry and he performed that role in the best possible manner, he added.

He thanked the ICCI for recognizing the services of Haneef Khalid and said he had received many awards but none of them could reflect his services and achievements.

The minister said efforts would be made to nominate Haneef Khalid for a national award.

APP/ mhn- nvd

