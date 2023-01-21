UrduPoint.com

Hanged Body Of Youth Found

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :A hanged body of a youth was found in the garden, situated in a village Shagi Bala area within the jurisdiction of Daudzai Police Station, said the police spokesman while confirming the incident here on Friday.

The spokesman said the body of youth was identified as Khayal Bacha, son of Wahid Gul, resident of Larmah, Shagi Karuna village. He was living with his grandmother.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khayal Bacha was missing since the last day, his dead body was found hanging with a tree in the garden on Friday morning, informed the police spokesman.

Police took the body into custody and started further investigation.

