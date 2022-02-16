UrduPoint.com

Hangu Admin Warn Shopkeepers Against Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

The district administration of Hangu was taking measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring quality essential commodities at affordable prices for them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration of Hangu was taking measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring quality essential commodities at affordable prices for them.

As part of such efforts, officials of the District Food Department Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue along with district food department's officials visited vegetable and fruit markets and supervised the bidding process.

They also determined prices of various food items and issued a price list for retailers. They fixed the price of chickens and warned shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against elements that were found in practice of overcharging or profiteering.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Orakzai Syed Muhammad Arsalan visited food and vegetable market and determined prices of commodities.

