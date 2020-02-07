UrduPoint.com
Hangu Administration Launches Drive Against Adulterated Food Items

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against adulterated food items and booked several shopkeepers for selling contaminated milk.

Assistant Commissioner Umar Awais Kiyani along with district food controller Sallahuddin and director livestock Dr Muhammad Sohail raided various places and inspected quality of milk at shops.

During inspection, 300 liters adulterated milk was discarded and registered cases against over dozens of milkmen for selling unhygienic milk.

The team also took round to butcher shops and inspected hygienic conditions. Over eight kilograms of minced meat was disposed off and directed butchers to mince meat in presence of customers.

They said drive against profiteers would continue in order to provide quality food items affordable prices to masses.

