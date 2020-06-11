UrduPoint.com
Hangu Administration Strictly Ensuring 'No Mask No Service Policy'

Thu 11th June 2020

Hangu administration strictly ensuring 'No mask no service policy'

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration of Hangu is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control spread of coronavirus and taking strict action against violators.

The deputy commissioner told media that no leniency would be shown regarding implementation of the SOPs in order to curb the contagion He said the administration ensured that shopkeepers and other service providers were strictly following 'no mask, no service policy.' He said that wearing mask had been made compulsory for masses and in hospitals people without mask would not be treated.

The administration sealed springs under section 144 and no one would be allowed to take bath in these springs.

More Stories From Pakistan

