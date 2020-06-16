Hangu administration takes action against substandard food items

The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure quality food items for masses

As part of such efforts, Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali Khan and his staff conducted raids on various shops in bazaar and inspected quality of food items.

During inspection, a shop was sealed for selling poor quality pops. The team also imposed fine on butchers for selling meat on meatless day.

The assistant food controllers said no one would be allowed to provide substandard food items to masses and strict action would be taken against violators.

He also urged shopkeepers to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19 besides maintaining hygiene standards.