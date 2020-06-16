UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Administration Takes Action Against Substandard Food Items

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:03 PM

Hangu administration takes action against substandard food items

The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure quality food items for masses

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure quality food items for masses.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali Khan and his staff conducted raids on various shops in bazaar and inspected quality of food items.

During inspection, a shop was sealed for selling poor quality pops. The team also imposed fine on butchers for selling meat on meatless day.

The assistant food controllers said no one would be allowed to provide substandard food items to masses and strict action would be taken against violators.

He also urged shopkeepers to strictly follow precautionary measures against COVID-19 besides maintaining hygiene standards.

Related Topics

Poor Fine

Recent Stories

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

51 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

1 hour ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

1 hour ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.