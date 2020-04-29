Hangu administration takes measures to extend relief to citizens

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Numan Wazir and District Food Controller Salahuddin paid visit to vegetable market and personally monitored bidding process of vegetables and fruit here on Wednesday

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Numan Wazir and District food Controller Salahuddin paid visit to vegetable market and personally monitored bidding process of vegetables and fruit here on Wednesday.

During the visit, they determined rates of commodities and directed retailers to ensure implantation of the notified rates.

They said the district administration was taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens in the holy month of Ramazan by providing them quality essential daily use items at cheaper prices.

He said traders should avoid effecting illegal and unjustified raise in prices of commodities, warning that strict action would be taken against violators of the law.