UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Administration Takes Measures To Extend Relief To Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:47 PM

Hangu administration takes measures to extend relief to citizens

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Numan Wazir and District Food Controller Salahuddin paid visit to vegetable market and personally monitored bidding process of vegetables and fruit here on Wednesday

Hangu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Numan Wazir and District food Controller Salahuddin paid visit to vegetable market and personally monitored bidding process of vegetables and fruit here on Wednesday.

During the visit, they determined rates of commodities and directed retailers to ensure implantation of the notified rates.

They said the district administration was taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens in the holy month of Ramazan by providing them quality essential daily use items at cheaper prices.

He said traders should avoid effecting illegal and unjustified raise in prices of commodities, warning that strict action would be taken against violators of the law.

Related Topics

Visit Numan Market

Recent Stories

Punjab Emergency Service director general visits c ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscat ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders agree to call physical sessi ..

2 minutes ago

DDAC approves 688 development schemes for Dir Lowr ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority to hold meeting for P ..

9 minutes ago

NDMA activates hotline for resolving doctors' comp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.