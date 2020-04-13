UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu District To Procure 5000 Metric Tons Wheat: DFC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

Hangu district to procure 5000 metric tons wheat: DFC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud on Monday said that Hangu district would procure around 5000 tons wheat during the season

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud on Monday said that Hangu district would procure around 5000 tons wheat during the season.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss wheat procurement issues.

District food Controller(DFC) Salahuddin Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture Ismail Safi and representatives of flour mills besides officials of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, DFC said that rate of 100 kilogramme of a gunny wheat bag had been fixed at Rs3900 including transportation cost.

He said that growers and farmers were bound under the relevant rules and regulations to sell their commodity at the officially prescribed price.

He said that income tax would also be applicable and it would deducted from the total rate Rs3900 according to law. He said that only quality sealed wheat bags would be procured otherwise it would be rejected.

He said that approximately 5000 metric tons wheat was expected to be procured during this season.

Additional deputy commissioner, on his turn, said that farmers would be facilitated but transparency would be ensured in the entire process by complying with privileged laws of procurement process of the commodity.

Related Topics

Agriculture Hangu Safi Price From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Dubai residential property demonstrates resilient ..

1 minute ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfects 871 poi ..

2 minutes ago

IGP issues directions to police force for preventi ..

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Honors Women's Contribution to Fight ..

2 minutes ago

Civil society, private sector urged to join 'Keep ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 13 Apr 2020

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.