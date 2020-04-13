Hangu district to procure 5000 metric tons wheat: DFC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud on Monday said that Hangu district would procure around 5000 tons wheat during the season

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Mehsud on Monday said that Hangu district would procure around 5000 tons wheat during the season.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss wheat procurement issues.

District food Controller(DFC) Salahuddin Khan, Deputy Director Agriculture Ismail Safi and representatives of flour mills besides officials of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, DFC said that rate of 100 kilogramme of a gunny wheat bag had been fixed at Rs3900 including transportation cost.

He said that growers and farmers were bound under the relevant rules and regulations to sell their commodity at the officially prescribed price.

He said that income tax would also be applicable and it would deducted from the total rate Rs3900 according to law. He said that only quality sealed wheat bags would be procured otherwise it would be rejected.

He said that approximately 5000 metric tons wheat was expected to be procured during this season.

Additional deputy commissioner, on his turn, said that farmers would be facilitated but transparency would be ensured in the entire process by complying with privileged laws of procurement process of the commodity.