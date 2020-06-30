UrduPoint.com
Hangu Police Arrest 37 Outlaws In Operations In Three Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

Hangu police arrest 37 outlaws in operations in three days

The district police arrested 37 criminals including six proclaimed offenders and two drug dealers during ongoing operations over the last three days

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 37 criminals including six proclaimed offenders and two drug dealers during ongoing operations over the last three days.

These operations were conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan in limits of City Police Station, Dawaba and Tal Police.

The police said that four Kalashnikov, seven guns, nine pistols, 1279 rounds of different bores, 18 chargers and 4305 grams hashish recovered from possession of the accused.

The DPO said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and expressed resolve to further tighten noose around anti-social elements.

