Hangu police arrest 646 suspects in April

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police under national action carried out various operations in which 646 suspects including 251 criminals were arrested during last month of April.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, under the supervision of Circle SDPO, five police stations conducted these operations.

Among arrested include 11 absconders wanted in various crimes.

The police also seized five Kalashnikovs, five rifles, eight guns, 22 pistols, 16 chargers and 1684 different cartridges of various bores.

The police arrested 12 drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The police also verified criminal record of 11430 suspects and checked documents of 2468 vehicles during snap checking.

The DPO said that operations would continue against anti-social elements to purge society of criminals and protect life and property of citizen.