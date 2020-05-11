UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Police Arrest 646 Suspects In April

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 08:23 PM

Hangu police arrest 646 suspects in April

Police under national action carried out various operations in which 646 suspects including 251 criminals were arrested during last month of April

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Police under national action carried out various operations in which 646 suspects including 251 criminals were arrested during last month of April.

On the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, under the supervision of Circle SDPO, five police stations conducted these operations.

Among arrested include 11 absconders wanted in various crimes.

The police also seized five Kalashnikovs, five rifles, eight guns, 22 pistols, 16 chargers and 1684 different cartridges of various bores.

The police arrested 12 drug dealers and recovered narcotics from their possession. The police also verified criminal record of 11430 suspects and checked documents of 2468 vehicles during snap checking.

The DPO said that operations would continue against anti-social elements to purge society of criminals and protect life and property of citizen.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Hangu Circle April Criminals From

Recent Stories

Malik Amin launches Pakistan COVID19 Urban Slum Re ..

1 minute ago

Jittery, and partly maskless, reopening for Benin ..

1 minute ago

Two Swedes charged with 'terror-like' offence over ..

1 minute ago

Three dacoit gangs busted, looted valuables recove ..

1 minute ago

Smuggled good worth Rs 30 mlns seized

6 minutes ago

Pentagon Reports Number of COVID-19 Among Its Rank ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.