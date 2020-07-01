UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Police Arrest Four Drugs Dealers, Recover 3790 Gram Hashish

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Hangu police arrest four drugs dealers, recover 3790 gram hashish

The district police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during a crackdown conducted here in various parts of the district

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during a crackdown conducted here in various parts of the district.

The police said that the city police station constituted a party leading by SHO Shah Dauran and conducted operation against outlaws and drugs in various areas including Paas Kalay, Khan Bari, Kach Banda and Gul Shan Colony.

During those operations, the police arrested four drugs dealers and recovered a total of 3790 gram hashish from their possession.

SHO Shah Dauran Khan told media that District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan had issued directives to all SHOs and relevant police personnel to keep conducting crackdown against anti-social elements indiscriminately.

The city police station conducted operation in light of those directives which led to success, the SHO added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Bari Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

53 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

1 hour ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

2 hours ago

AC Bajaur visits petrol pumps

3 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs700 to Rs105,200 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.