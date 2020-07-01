Hangu police arrest four drugs dealers, recover 3790 gram hashish

The district police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during a crackdown conducted here in various parts of the district

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession during a crackdown conducted here in various parts of the district.

The police said that the city police station constituted a party leading by SHO Shah Dauran and conducted operation against outlaws and drugs in various areas including Paas Kalay, Khan Bari, Kach Banda and Gul Shan Colony.

During those operations, the police arrested four drugs dealers and recovered a total of 3790 gram hashish from their possession.

SHO Shah Dauran Khan told media that District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan had issued directives to all SHOs and relevant police personnel to keep conducting crackdown against anti-social elements indiscriminately.

The city police station conducted operation in light of those directives which led to success, the SHO added.