Hangu Police Arrest Key TTP Facilitator
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The police of Hangu district claimed to have arrested a most wanted facilitator of the banned TTP organization during an operation here Thursday.
According to DPO Hangu, the facilitator and proclaimed offender Saadullah Khan with head money of Rs 2 million and belonged to Upper Orakzai was arrested on Naryab Zargari road during police checking.
He said the accused was involved in funding the banned TTP, the DPO added.