Hangu police arrest key TTP facilitator

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The police of Hangu district claimed to have arrested a most wanted facilitator of the banned TTP organization during an operation here Thursday.

According to DPO Hangu, the facilitator and proclaimed offender Saadullah Khan with head money of Rs 2 million and belonged to Upper Orakzai was arrested on Naryab Zargari road during police checking.

He said the accused was involved in funding the banned TTP, the DPO added.