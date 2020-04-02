UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Hangu police arrest proclaimed offender

The district police arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in heinous crimes here on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in heinous crimes here on Thursday.

According to police, Saddar police station raided a hideout at Azeemi Wanda on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan after receiving information about presence of the criminal and arrested Lal Zamir who was wanted by Dawaba police in murder and attempted murder cases.

Later, the Kahi police post presented the arrested outlaw before media and the DPO had appreciated the district police for conducting a successful raid.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Saddar Criminals Post Media

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Considers Stress Scenario ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Ukraine Rises to 804 - ..

5 minutes ago

PTA committed for reliable, uninterrupted telecom ..

5 minutes ago

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) zone 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Trump doubts China figures, Aus ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin on Russian Aid to US: International Cooper ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.