Hangu police arrest proclaimed offender

The district police arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in heinous crimes here on Thursday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested a proclaimed offender who was involved in heinous crimes here on Thursday.

According to police, Saddar police station raided a hideout at Azeemi Wanda on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan after receiving information about presence of the criminal and arrested Lal Zamir who was wanted by Dawaba police in murder and attempted murder cases.

Later, the Kahi police post presented the arrested outlaw before media and the DPO had appreciated the district police for conducting a successful raid.