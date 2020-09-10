UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Police Arrest Seven Outlaws Including Proclaimed Offender

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:48 PM

Hangu police arrest seven outlaws including proclaimed offender

The district police on Thursday arrested seven outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested seven outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, during the operation which has been launched on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan, one Kalashnikov, three pistols and 75 rounds of different bores besides 200 gram hashish were recovered.

SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan told media that operation against criminals would continue to purge crimes from society. He said that crackdown was underway within jurisdiction of Doaba and Tal Police stations.

He said that cases had been registered against the arrested criminals and further investigation was underway to root out crime in all its forms and ensure durable peace in the area.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Nawaz Khan Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

Squads for National T20 Cup confirmed

11 minutes ago

Cry for justice as woman gang-raped at gun-point o ..

16 minutes ago

“TECNO appointed the REAL HERO, Ali Zafar, as th ..

24 minutes ago

Four die, 11 injure in Balochistan's Padak acciden ..

2 minutes ago

India, Japan Agree on Reciprocal Provision of Mili ..

2 minutes ago

Four persons killed, several injured in road acci ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.