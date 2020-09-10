Hangu police arrest seven outlaws including proclaimed offender

The district police on Thursday arrested seven outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested seven outlaws including a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and drugs from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, during the operation which has been launched on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed Khan, one Kalashnikov, three pistols and 75 rounds of different bores besides 200 gram hashish were recovered.

SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan told media that operation against criminals would continue to purge crimes from society. He said that crackdown was underway within jurisdiction of Doaba and Tal Police stations.

He said that cases had been registered against the arrested criminals and further investigation was underway to root out crime in all its forms and ensure durable peace in the area.