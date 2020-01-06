Hangu Police arrested 8389 criminals last year

UrduPoint.com
Under the National Action Plan (NAP), police carried out 1097 search operations in which 8389 criminals including 323 absconders were arrested last year 2019

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the National Action Plan (NAP), police carried out 1097 search operations in which 8389 criminals including 323 absconders were arrested last year 2019.

According to annual progress report issued by the office of District Police Officer (DPO), police arrested 180 drug dealers and seized 217kg of Charas, 3kg of heroin, 1012g of ice drug and 18 bottles of alcohol, 618 grams of opium from their possession.

Police registered 14 cases for violation against loudspeaker act, 158 people were arrested on charges of ariel firing and 51 cases were registered for violating rental laws.

Similarly, police seized 7.500 kg explosive material, 128 Kalashnikoves, one rocket launcher, 15 motor shells, 21 grenades, 195 guns, 668 pistols and 22,928 cartridges.

