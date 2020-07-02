UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangu Police Crackdown Against Drug Dealers, Four Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Hangu Police crackdown against drug dealers, four arrested

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Hangu police started crackdown against drug pushers by arresting four prominent drug dealers and recovered 3790 grams of cannabis from their possession in an operation carried out in Pass Clay (village), Khanbari, Kuch Banda and Gulshan Colony.

According to details, police personnel led by SHO Shah Durran Khan during successful raids in different areas of Police Station City and seized a total of 3790 grams of cannabis recovered from the four drug dealers.

SHO Shah Durran Khan along with PSI Shaheen and ASI Ayaz Khan told media men that on the directives of DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, conducted a successful operation by arresting four alleged drug dealers in raids in different areas including Pass Kalay (village), Khanbari, Kuch Banda and Gulshan Colony.

He said that 1280 grams of cannabis recovered from the possession of one Riaz Mohammad of Khanbari, 520 grams of cannabis from Mohammad, resident of Pass Clay (village), 1230 grams from Nahidullah, resident of Kuch Banda and 760 grams of cannabis and 20 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of Mohammad Farooq, resident of Gulshan Colony. Police have registered separate cases against their alleged drug dealers.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hangu Gulshan Media From

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

10 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

11 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

12 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

14 seconds ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.