Hangu Police crackdown against drug dealers, four arrested

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) ::Hangu police started crackdown against drug pushers by arresting four prominent drug dealers and recovered 3790 grams of cannabis from their possession in an operation carried out in Pass Clay (village), Khanbari, Kuch Banda and Gulshan Colony.

According to details, police personnel led by SHO Shah Durran Khan during successful raids in different areas of Police Station City and seized a total of 3790 grams of cannabis recovered from the four drug dealers.

SHO Shah Durran Khan along with PSI Shaheen and ASI Ayaz Khan told media men that on the directives of DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan, conducted a successful operation by arresting four alleged drug dealers in raids in different areas including Pass Kalay (village), Khanbari, Kuch Banda and Gulshan Colony.

He said that 1280 grams of cannabis recovered from the possession of one Riaz Mohammad of Khanbari, 520 grams of cannabis from Mohammad, resident of Pass Clay (village), 1230 grams from Nahidullah, resident of Kuch Banda and 760 grams of cannabis and 20 grams of heroin recovered from the possession of Mohammad Farooq, resident of Gulshan Colony. Police have registered separate cases against their alleged drug dealers.