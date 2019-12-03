UrduPoint.com
Hangu Police Held 16 Outlaws In Various Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:22 PM

Hangu police held 16 outlaws in various operations

The district police have arrested 16 outlaws and recovered arms cache during ongoing operations conducted against anti-social elements in the area

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested 16 outlaws and recovered arms cache during ongoing operations conducted against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, the arrested accused also include one proclaimed offender and nine drug addicts.

During those operations which are being conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shahid Ahmed the police also recovered one repeater, five pistols, one rifle, three chargers, 145 cartridges of various bores and 530 gram hashish.

The police also conducted snap checking and checked 480 cars, 120 motorcycles and criminal record of 300 suspected persons.

The police also checked educational institutions, hotels and inns were also checked and review security arrangements in those places.

The DPO said the police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens.

He also urged people to cooperate with police and inform it about any suspected activity or persons in their area to ensure durable peace in society.

