Hangu Police Personnel Awarded For Performance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:25 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu Ikramullah Khan on Monday said that police were committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens and urged police personnel to devote all their energies on public service, maintaining law and order and fighting crime

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office and added that effective and successful action should be taken against criminal elements, especially drug dealers. He said all available resources should be utilized for the prevention of social crimes by intensifying the campaign against wanted proclaimed offenders.

He urged the police officers to intensify search and strike operations to curb smuggling of non-customs paid vehicles and other non-customs paid items and to curb suspicious and criminal activities.

After the meeting, the DPO called on SHO City Wilayat Shah Khan, SHO Doaba Noor Mohammad Khan, SHO Tal Fazal Mohammad Khan, MHC Police Station Bliamina Ahmed Rehman and Police Assistance Lines(PAL) Office Mohammad Ismail was awarded commendation and cash prizes for their excellent services on the occasion of Local Government Election 2021 and Christmas Day and for taking effective and successful action against criminal elements especially drug mafia and proclaimed offenders. While DSP in-charge Net Shafiq Khan and DSP Tal Saadat Khan were presented appreciation letter.

