Hangu Police Recover 7kg Drugs, Non-custom Car In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 03:28 PM

The officials of Saddar police station in Hangu district on Tuesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling besides impounding a non-customs-paid car during an action near Togh Sarai area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The officials of Saddar police station in Hangu district on Tuesday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling besides impounding a non-customs-paid car during an action near Togh Sarai area.

The police on receiving tip-off about narcotics smuggling, erected barricades near Togh Sarai and recovered 7kg narcotics from secret cavities of a car.

The inter-district narcotics smuggler named Asmat Ullah, a resident of Domail Bannu was taken into custody.

On the same check post, the police signaled a suspicious car to stop and upon inspection of its papers found out that the car was non-custom-paid.

Police said the car and narcotics were being smuggled to Bannu district however the in time action averted the bid.

The same police also conducted raids in the Saddar police station area and arrested four facilitators of terrorists.

A rifle, two guns and 130 cartridges were recovered from the arrested facilitators.

Cases against all the accused were registered and further investigations were started.

