Hangu Police Recover Narcotics, Arms

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:17 PM

The police of Hangu district on Tuesday foiled a narcotics and arms smuggling bid and arrested an inter-district smuggler from Abdul Aali check post in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The police of Hangu district on Tuesday foiled a narcotics and arms smuggling bid and arrested an inter-district smuggler from Abdul Aali check post in Hangu.

DPO, Mansoor Arshad said during snap checking a suspected vehicle was signaled to stop and 5300 gm hashish, one Kalashnikov, seven repeaters and a pistol were recovered from its secret cavities.

The involved smuggler was taken into custody who confessed to carrying the contrabands from Kurram district to Kohat.

