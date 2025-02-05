Hangu Police Seize Illegal Cash Worth Rs70 Million
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In a significant operation, Hangu Police have seized illegal cash worth 70 million rupees, allegedly being used for money laundering and other unlawful activities against the state.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid on Wednesday told media that this is the biggest operation of the year carried out by Hangu City Police. The action took place at Zara when a suspicious vehicle attempted to flee.
SHO City Fayaz Khan immediately chased the vehicle, leading to the arrest of two individuals, Muhammad Rafiq and Naseel Akbar.
Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the hidden illegal cash amounting to 70 million rupees.
Due to the sensitivity of the case, both individuals were taken into custody on the spot, and an initial investigation was started.
Police said that during the interrogation, it was discovered that the seized cash was part of an illegal Hawala-Hundi network, which was likely being transferred to different cities and across the border through unlawful means.
DPO Hangu further stated that such huge amounts are often linked to terrorism, money laundering, and other criminal activities. The authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to identify the network behind this illicit transaction.
