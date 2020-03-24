UrduPoint.com
Hangu Police Seized 14000 Grams Of Hashish, One Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:27 PM

Hangu Police Tuesday foiled an attempt of huge smuggling when seized 14000 grams hashish from a flying coach's hideout near Ibrahimzai on a main Hangu-Kohat Road and arrested a smuggler

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Hangu Police Tuesday foiled an attempt of huge smuggling when seized 14000 grams hashish from a flying coach's hideout near Ibrahimzai on a main Hangu-Kohat Road and arrested a smuggler.

According to detail, the police party led by SHO Hangu City Shah Dorran Khan on the director of DPO Hangu Shahid Ahmad Khan during a routine check-in intercepted a passenger flying coach No.

6040 Peshawar near Ibrahimzai area on main Kohat-Hungu and when checking the flying coach, the police recovered 14000 grams of hashish from the hideout and arrested the struggler Muhammad Shoaib s/o Gulab, residence of Sarmalokand, Ozargari, District Hangu. The alleged drug smuggler carried the hashish on way from Tall to Kohat through Hangu. A case has been registered against the arrested alleged accused for smuggling drugs into the city.

