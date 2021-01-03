Hangu Police succeeded in tracing mega case of 100 million rupees

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Hangu police traced a mega case of one crore robbery, arrested three main accused of robbery, police operation was underway to arrest six more accused, vehicle used in the incident was also seized.

This was stated by Acting District Police Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman in an emergency press conference here on Sunday. He said more than 300,000 rupees recovered, key terrorists arrested in the second operation.

Hangu police on the instructions of senior officials, the process of rooting out crimes was continued with full vigor, Acting DOP added.

The Police have arrested three accused and recovered lakhs of rupees from them.

Acting District Police Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman along with DSP Ismail Marwat and SHO Investigation Shabraz Khan said.

He said the main accused in the robbery, Abdul Basir son of Imtiaz, a resident of Bannu, now in Kohat, and the main terrorist Muhammad Akbar were presented to the media during the press conference. District Police Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman disclosed that one and a half months ago, a robbery of Rs. 100 million took place in Hangu.

He said on the directives of the RPO Kohat Region Tayyab Hafeez Cheema the police investigation team and Hangu Police reviewed the case from all angles and formed a special team headed by SHO Wilayat Khan to find out the motives of this important robbery and arrest the accused.

Thanks to the successful operation of this team, three accused have been arrested and 320,000 have been recovered from their possession while the other six accused involved in this case are from Kohat, Karak and other districts for whose arrest efforts are underway.

He said that more than a dozen cases have been registered in Punjab against Naqibullah, the main accused in the robbery. All the accused in the robbery have criminal history. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that the car used in the robbery was also seized.

He said that SHO Wilayat Khan is commended for tracing this case. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that the successful operation was due to the professionalism of the special team.

DPO Mujeeb-ur-Rehman told that Hangu Police performed well during the successful operation.

Akbar alias Madu son of Ghulam Sakin Orakzai, a terrorist wanted for the last 11 years in several cases of premeditated murder, kidnapping and terrorism, has also been arrested during an operation based on intelligence information. His head was valued at Rs 500,000. During the press conference, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman expressed his determination that Hangu Police will continue to discharge its responsibilities with merit, transparency and honesty and Hangu Police will uphold the writ of law as directed by the higher authorities.