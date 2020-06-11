UrduPoint.com
Hangu Springs Sealed For Bathing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Further tightening the policy of implementation on SOPs, the springs of Hangu have been sealed for bathing under section 144 on Thursday

HANFU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Further tightening the policy of implementation on SOPs, the springs of Hangu have been sealed for bathing under section 144 on Thursday.

According to the directives issued from DC Hangu office no one would be allowed to violate corona protocol and there would be a complete ban on bathing in springs.

It said the policy of "No mask no entry" would be implemented in letter and spirit and even no medical treatment would be provided to people at hospitals without safety face mask.

No leniency would be allowed on implementations of SOPs in the district, the directive added.

