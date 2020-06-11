Hangu springs sealed for bathing

Further tightening the policy of implementation on SOPs, the springs of Hangu have been sealed for bathing under section 144 on Thursday

According to the directives issued from DC Hangu office no one would be allowed to violate corona protocol and there would be a complete ban on bathing in springs.

It said the policy of "No mask no entry" would be implemented in letter and spirit and even no medical treatment would be provided to people at hospitals without safety face mask.

No leniency would be allowed on implementations of SOPs in the district, the directive added.