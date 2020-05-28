UrduPoint.com
Hangu Union Of Journalists Condole Death Of Senior Journalist

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:28 PM

Hangu Union of Journalists condole death of senior journalist

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A condolence meeting of Hangu Union of Journalists was held at Syed Market in which the journalist community of Hangu, Israr Ahmed Orakzai, Umrahiyat, Fakhrala Salam, Zahidullah Bangash and other journalists participated.

The meeting expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of senior journalist Fakhr-ud-Din Syed from Corona virus and prayers were offered for the departed soul.

They also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

They also demanded on the government to announced Shaheed package for the family of Kahr-ud-din Syed.

More Stories From Pakistan

