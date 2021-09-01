Hangu woman found dead in Peshawar, husband arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The body of a woman abducted from Hangu district was recovered from near the canal of Ashaab Baba area here on Wednesday.

With regard to the case, DPO Hangu, Ikramullah Khan told media that the woman named Zubaida Bibi abducted some 20 days ago from Thall tehsil of Hangu was found dead in Peshawar adding police arrested her husband who confessed to killing Zubaida Bibi.

The DPO further said that the killer, Muhammad Zubair who was already married, kept her second wife Zubaida Bibi in dark regarding his first marriage and when she came to know about this,clashes started at their house in Hangu.

The accused Muhammad Zubair forcibly brought Zubaida Bibi to Peshawar and later threw her body in canal of Ashaab Baba after firing her to death.

He said the father of the deceased woman had already lodged a report with Hangu police blaming his son-in-law Muhammad Zubair for abducting his daughter. However the DPO said policehave arrested the killer who has confessed to killing his wife adding police were further investigating the incident.