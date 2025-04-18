Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel Discuss Upgrades For Pakistan Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel discuss upgrades for Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi met with Anjum Aqeel to discuss strategies for advancing Pakistan Railways as Aqeel expressed confidence in Abbasi's leadership and conveyed optimism about the organization's future progress.

Anjum Aqeel, MNA from Islamabad, congratulated Hanif Abbasi on becoming Railways Minister. They held discussions on key political and social matters, sharing ideas for collaborative solutions.

Anjum Aqeel expressed confidence that Hanif Abbasi will bring revolutionary changes to Pakistan Railways. Under Abbasi's leadership, Pakistan Railways is expected to chart a new course.

Recent Stories

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

26 minutes ago
 LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

4 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

4 hours ago
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

4 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

6 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

7 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

7 hours ago
 Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan