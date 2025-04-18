Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel Discuss Upgrades For Pakistan Railways
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi met with Anjum Aqeel to discuss strategies for advancing Pakistan Railways as Aqeel expressed confidence in Abbasi's leadership and conveyed optimism about the organization's future progress.
Anjum Aqeel, MNA from Islamabad, congratulated Hanif Abbasi on becoming Railways Minister. They held discussions on key political and social matters, sharing ideas for collaborative solutions.
Anjum Aqeel expressed confidence that Hanif Abbasi will bring revolutionary changes to Pakistan Railways. Under Abbasi's leadership, Pakistan Railways is expected to chart a new course.
