Hanif Abbasi announces completion of 1,000-Bed Mother & Children Hospital in Rawalpindi this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Saturday announced that the first-ever Mother and Children Hospital of Rawalpindi Division, with a capacity of 1,000 beds, will be completed this year.

Calling it a “big gift for the citizens of Rawalpindi,” he said the long-delayed project, costing Rs 7 billion, would now finally become operational.

The minister was addressing a ceremony at Government Waqar-ul-Nisa College, Rawalpindi, attended by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, MPA Muhammad Hanif Advocate, Ziaullah Shah, the college principal, teachers, and a large number of students.

Abbasi said the PML-N government had taken “revolutionary steps” in health, education, and cleanliness. “A true leader is the one who proves through action, not just words,” he remarked, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made modern health facilities a top priority. He termed the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) a national asset, serving patients from across the country, with 60 percent of its patients arriving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other regions.

The minister also announced that kidney and liver transplants would commence at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology from November this year.

Highlighting national progress, Abbasi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Pakistan had achieved significant gains in the economy and foreign policy. “Today, even the United States is praising Pakistan,” he said, adding that the armed forces had made the country’s defense “invincible.

”

He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for “revolutionary measures” in road infrastructure, transport, cleanliness, and education. He said millions of rupees were being spent on upgrading schools with facilities such as boundary walls and toilets. Two international-standard schools will also be built in his constituency, he announced.

Speaking on Pakistan Railways, Abbasi said Lahore Railway Station had been upgraded to international standards, while a modern system would be introduced across Pakistan Railways by December 31, 2025. “Pakistan Railways is a chain that links all four provinces, connecting Pakhtuns, Baloch, Sindhis, Saraikis, and Punjabis,” he added.

He further announced the laying of an 80-kilometer-long gas pipeline in Rawalpindi to provide relief to citizens in the upcoming winter. He recalled that projects initiated under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, including universities, bridges, underpasses, and stadiums, had transformed Rawalpindi.

Abbasi also praised Waqar-ul-Nisa College for providing not only quality education but also sports facilities, noting it is the only women’s college in Pakistan with a dedicated hockey stadium.

Concluding his address, he urged students to focus on their studies and respect their parents and teachers, calling it the “true path to success and progress.”