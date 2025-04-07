Hanif Abbasi announces reforms to revitalize Pakistan Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has emphasized the need for immediate reforms in the railways and announced several critical decisions aimed at improving efficiency and service quality.

He chaired a meeting at the Pakistan Railways headquarters on Monday to review the performance of railway divisions and discuss ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects across the country.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the current state of railway infrastructure. One of the key areas of focus was the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project. Measures are being introduced to reduce travel time on the route, with a one-year target set to eliminate engineering restrictions. The removal of these restrictions is expected to significantly shorten train journeys. Additionally, work on the Kemari-Hyderabad section has been ordered to commence without delay.

Track rehabilitation projects will be accelerated, and the Project Director has been tasked with preparing railway sleepers within six months. The administration has also been directed to compress a two-year project timeline into just one year. Four tamping machines will be made operational by the end of the year to support these efforts.

Referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s achievements in Punjab—where three-year projects were completed in a single year—Abbasi urged the railway administration to adopt a similar approach. He also stressed the need to boost revenue from freight trains while curbing leakages.

To enhance the customer experience, the online booking system for passenger trains will be upgraded, and freight train bookings will be moved online to eliminate human interference.

The minister also took a strict stance on illegal occupancy, demanding a list of unauthorized individuals residing in railway colonies and imposing a complete ban on unrelated or retired persons staying in railway rest houses.

In a move to improve service punctuality, Abbasi set a target of achieving 90–95% train punctuality within three months. “I will personally monitor punctuality. No train will be delayed for anyone—not even the minister,” he stated.

Improving cleanliness and food quality on trains was also discussed, along with monthly performance evaluations for all Divisional Superintendents. Abbasi announced surprise visits to offices and stations—without prior staff notice—to assess real-time performance.

It was also decided to install elevators at all major railway stations, starting with Rawalpindi. The Chief Minister of Punjab has expressed his desire to improve public access to remote areas and has assured full cooperation in restoring branch lines. Furthermore, a nationwide anti-encroachment operation will begin in Punjab and Sindh, later expanding across the country in collaboration with district administrations.

Lastly, Abbasi sought a detailed report on railway lands with commercial potential and directed all divisions to submit data on leased properties.