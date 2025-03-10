Hanif Abbasi assumes charge as Federal Minister for Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday assumed charge of his office and chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Railways.

During the meeting, Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing on the department’s overall performance, train operations, and safety measures, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized the importance of safeguarding the lives and property of passengers, directing officials to install modern surveillance systems to prevent accidents and enhance security across the railway network.

The minister reiterated his commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a stable, efficient, and revenue-generating institution by enhancing operational efficiency and curbing unnecessary expenditures.

“With improved coordination and a focus on efficiency, Pakistan Railways will continue its journey towards progress and better service delivery,” Hanif Abbasi said.

APP/zah-sra