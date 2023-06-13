- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hanif Abbasi Calls On PM
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Former Member of National Assembly (NA) Hanif Abbasi called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.
Matters relating to the current political situation also came under discussion, said a statement issued by the PM's Office here.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC
The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan
OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..
High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: D ..
HUB71 reveals winning startups of The Outliers Programme to address real industr ..
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA directs provincial authorities to ensure additional measures to manage TC Biparjoy9 seconds ago
-
Two killed,six injured in road accidents10 minutes ago
-
Shazia urges public to strictly follow PMD instructions on upcoming cyclonic storm10 minutes ago
-
Hina Khar, EU commissioners discuss matters of bilateral relations20 minutes ago
-
Hot, Dry weather likely to persist in city40 minutes ago
-
President condoles with family members of martyred soldiers40 minutes ago
-
Three killed in a tragic accident on Skardu Road40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan observed40 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Daska40 minutes ago
-
Biparjoy weakens into 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' - Cat 3 amid nearing Pakistan's coastlines50 minutes ago
-
ANF foils eight bids to smuggle 268 kg drugs50 minutes ago
-
High winds expected in south eastern part of Pakistan due to BIPARJOY cyclone: Dastgir1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.