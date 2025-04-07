Hanif Abbasi calls Sindh CM to resolve Karachi rail blockade

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has called Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging immediate action to clear railway tracks blocked by protesting Pakistan Steel Mills workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, has called Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging immediate action to clear railway tracks blocked by protesting Pakistan Steel Mills workers.

Train operations in Karachi have been suspended for over seven hours due to the protest, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

“The prolonged disruption has left passengers stranded. I have requested the Chief Minister’s cooperation to clear the tracks and restore train services,” the minister said in a statement released here on Monday.

The Railways Minister further confirmed that the Sindh CM has assured full support in resolving the matter and clearing the track.