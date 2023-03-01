(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Former Member National Assembly Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday paid a visit to Pakistan Sweet Home where he met with the Patron in Chief Zamarud Khan and the children under their care and lauded the services of the organization.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi expressed his admiration for the great work being done by Pakistan Sweet Home in sponsoring thousands of orphans and providing them with the best education and training. He congratulated Zamarud Khan and his team for their efforts and pledged to work with them for the betterment of the children.

During the event, the children put on a colorful performance showcasing Pakistani culture, and cadets from Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Suhawa also shared their views.

Zamarud Khan expressed his gratitude towards Abbasi for his unwavering support of the organization's mission and development.

Speaking on the occasion, Zamarud Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Home started with just one child in 2009, but today thousands of boys and girls are part of the organization.

He said that the boys and girls are currently studying in renowned universities and educational institutions across the country.

He highlighted that the first cadet college in the world for orphans is also located in Gujjar Khan, where more than 200 cadets are studying. He said that Pakistan Sweet Home has centers spread across different parts of the country, including Karachi, Sukkur, Sargodha, Kashmir, North Waziristan, and Islamabad.

The event was attended by Senator Ahmed Khan, President of Islamabad State Agents Association Sardar Tahir, former Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Waheed, former President Aamir Waheed, and others.

At the end of the ceremony, Zamarud Khan presented a commemorative shield to Muhammad Hanif Abbasi.