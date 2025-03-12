Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi Condemns Jaffer Express Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the terrorist attack on the Jaffer Express in Balochistan.

Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, he said that terrorism is a cowardly act that cannot weaken the nation’s resolve.

"The cowardly actions of terrorists will not deter us. The entire nation stands united to defeat anti-state elements," he added.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces are vigilantly safeguarding every inch of the country, including Balochistan.

"The brave people of Balochistan will never bow before such miscreants," the minister said.

Hanif Abbasi expressed gratitude for the swift response and full cooperation of security agencies and the Balochistan government in tackling the situation.

He assured that those responsible for this heinous act would be brought to justice. "No criminal will be spared," he added.

