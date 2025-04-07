Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi Contacts CM Sindh To Seek Assistance In Clearing Railway Tracks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Hanif Abbasi contacts CM Sindh to seek assistance in clearing railway tracks

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has contacted Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah via telephone to seek assistance in clearing railway tracks blocked due to ongoing protest of the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has contacted Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah via telephone to seek assistance in clearing railway tracks blocked due to ongoing protest of the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill.

“The train operation has been suspended for the past seven hours as a result of a demonstration by the workers of Pakistan Steel Mills on the tracks,” said news release issued on Monday by the Ministry of Railways.

Hanif Abbasi expressed concern over the difficulties faced by passengers and emphasized the urgent need to resume services.

“I have requested the Chief Minister of Sindh to help clear the tracks, as passengers are suffering due to the disruption,” the minister said.

In response, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah assured the federal minister of full cooperation and pledged to assist in restoring normal train operations at the earliest.

