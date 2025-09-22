Hanif Abbasi Credits PM Shahbaz Sharif For Pak-Saudi Strategic Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA), finalized with Saudi Arabia is a result of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts, and is good news for the entire nation
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA), finalized with Saudi Arabia is a result of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts, and is good news for the entire nation.
He said Saudi Arabia is our brotherly country and the ties between the two nations would attain new heights in the days to come.He highlighted that the agreement would usher in a new era of improvement and cooperation across various sectors, including railways.
Talking to the media after the inauguration of a train at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Monday, he said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to address safety challenges faced by Pakistan Railways since 1978.
"The Narowal section has been declared profitable and will be restored on October 25, while the upgradation of 400 new coaches will be completed by December 3", he said
The Minister further said that the cleanliness standards at Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi railway stations have been improved, and the upgradation of Karachi Junction is underway at a cost of R800.
0 million in collaboration with the Sindh government.
He added that the 60 new coaches, manufactured at the Carriage Factory would be added to the fleet by December, ensuring comfortable and safe travel for passengers.
"Reforms are also being introduced in trains such as Shalimar Express, Awam Express and Allama Iqbal Express along with the up-gradation of running rooms for railway drivers and staff", he said.
Abbasi announced the introduction of a modern “Safe and Secure System” that will use facial and eye recognition technology to provide passengers with a safe and advanced travel experience.
Recent Stories
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA off ..
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission
Social Capital 2026 conference to bring global thought leaders to Dubai
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey
UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi adds three international showdowns to stacked line-up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates electric bus service in Sahiwal2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PDMA officer2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights role of sports in journalism2 minutes ago
-
MPA distributes relief goods among flood victims2 minutes ago
-
240 criminal cases solved through PFSA-prisons data integration: Home Secy6 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Serani Urs from 23rd7 minutes ago
-
11.6m flour bags supplied in 21 days on CM’s orders7 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses petition challenging powers of Healthcare Commission7 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan among the world’s top safest countries: Survey7 minutes ago
-
Illegal bus stands, kiosks demolished on Sehwan road in Jamshoro32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi directs strict implementation of fixed prices32 minutes ago