Hanif Abbasi credits PM Shahbaz Sharif for Pak-Saudi strategic agreement

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA), finalized with Saudi Arabia is a result of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's efforts, and is good news for the entire nation.

He said Saudi Arabia is our brotherly country and the ties between the two nations would attain new heights in the days to come.He highlighted that the agreement would usher in a new era of improvement and cooperation across various sectors, including railways.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of a train at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Monday, he said that a comprehensive strategy has been adopted to address safety challenges faced by Pakistan Railways since 1978.

"The Narowal section has been declared profitable and will be restored on October 25, while the upgradation of 400 new coaches will be completed by December 3", he said

The Minister further said that the cleanliness standards at Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi railway stations have been improved, and the upgradation of Karachi Junction is underway at a cost of R800.

0 million in collaboration with the Sindh government.

He added that the 60 new coaches, manufactured at the Carriage Factory would be added to the fleet by December, ensuring comfortable and safe travel for passengers.

"Reforms are also being introduced in trains such as Shalimar Express, Awam Express and Allama Iqbal Express along with the up-gradation of running rooms for railway drivers and staff", he said.

Abbasi announced the introduction of a modern “Safe and Secure System” that will use facial and eye recognition technology to provide passengers with a safe and advanced travel experience.