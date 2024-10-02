Hanif Abbasi, CTO Visit Shahbaz Sharif Park
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Member National Assembly, Hanif Abbasi along with City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima on Wednesday visited Shahbaz Sharif Park
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Member National Assembly, Hanif Abbasi along with City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima on Wednesday visited Shahbaz Sharif Park.
Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha briefed Hanif Abbasi about facilities available at the park.
Hanif Abbasi appreciated efforts of the PHA being made to provide recreational facilities to the public.
The government is trying to ensure provision of quality facilities to the public, he added.
Hanif Abbasi said that parks are a significant part of the beauty of any city and Rawalpindi is the most beautiful city in this respect where parks with natural greenery and better facilities are available.
The CTO said that the citizens can avail the facility of motorcycle and rickshaw driving license from Shahbaz Sharif Park on Sunday.
The CTO thanked DG PHA for providing space in the parking of Shahbaz Sharif Park to set up a temporary driving license facility for convenience of the public and issuance of motorcycle and rickshaw driving licenses.
She informed that now the citizens can avail the motorcycle and rickshaw driving license facility and driving test at Sharif Sharif Park on every Sunday.
The CTO further said that the driving license facility for the rickshaw drivers has been started at Shahbaz Sharif Park with the support of PHA and the rickshaw drivers should fully take advantage from this facility.
The DG PHA said that the authority is committed to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens.
Recent Stories
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
50 vehicles challaned in one day
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting
CPEC projects’ review meeting held ahead of SCO Summit
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff str ..
Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani mee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses52 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned in one day52 minutes ago
-
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting52 minutes ago
-
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff structure45 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani meets DG LIMS, discusse ..45 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts crack down on substandard salt; 4 units fined45 minutes ago
-
4 drug-traffickers arrested46 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 61 hour ago
-
CM orders achieving universal school enrolment target in all UCs1 hour ago