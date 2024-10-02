Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi, CTO Visit Shahbaz Sharif Park

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Member National Assembly, Hanif Abbasi along with City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Benish Fatima on Wednesday visited Shahbaz Sharif Park

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha briefed Hanif Abbasi about facilities available at the park.

Hanif Abbasi appreciated efforts of the PHA being made to provide recreational facilities to the public.

The government is trying to ensure provision of quality facilities to the public, he added.

Hanif Abbasi said that parks are a significant part of the beauty of any city and Rawalpindi is the most beautiful city in this respect where parks with natural greenery and better facilities are available.

The CTO said that the citizens can avail the facility of motorcycle and rickshaw driving license from Shahbaz Sharif Park on Sunday.

The CTO thanked DG PHA for providing space in the parking of Shahbaz Sharif Park to set up a temporary driving license facility for convenience of the public and issuance of motorcycle and rickshaw driving licenses.

She informed that now the citizens can avail the motorcycle and rickshaw driving license facility and driving test at Sharif Sharif Park on every Sunday.

The CTO further said that the driving license facility for the rickshaw drivers has been started at Shahbaz Sharif Park with the support of PHA and the rickshaw drivers should fully take advantage from this facility.

The DG PHA said that the authority is committed to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens.

