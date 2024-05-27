Hanif Abbasi, DG PHA Visit Various Parks To Inspect Facilities
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi along with Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha here on Monday visited various parks and inspected the facilities being provided to the citizens.
On this occasion, Hanif Abbasi also planted a sapling in Quaid-e-Azam Park and praised the ongoing plantation campaign and initiatives taken by PHA.
Hanif Abbasi visited the office of PHA, Rawalpindi. Later, DG, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha along with Hanif Abbasi and prominent social and political figures of Rawalpindi city visited Quaid-e-Azam Park, Allama Iqbal Park, Milad Park, Ayesha Park, Mehra Sharif Park, Muslim Park, Shah Najaf Park, Shah Najaf Ground and ‘Gulab’ Park.
Hanif Abbasi and other political and social personalities appreciated the initiatives taken by PHA regarding the recreational facilities being provided to the public in the parks and said that the Punjab government would ensure the provision of quality recreational facilities to the public.
Ahmed Hasan Ranjha said that PHA was utilizing all available resources to provide quality recreational facilities to the citizens and the authority’s successful plantation campaign was underway with the public cooperation and support.
The target of planting thousands of trees this year would be achieved, he said adding, the effects of severe weather could be reduced only by plantation campaigns.
Hanif Abbasi encouraged the initiatives of the authority for providing facilities and best recreational environment in various parks of Rawalpindi.
The PHA spokesperson informed that a large number of citizens from different city areas visit the parks in the morning and evening hours and enjoy the refreshing air of the parks while avoiding the effects of hot weather.
