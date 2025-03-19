Hanif Abbasi felicitates newly elected office-bearers of NPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC), Islamabad.

In his message, the minister congratulated Azhar Jatoi on his election as President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Secretary Finance.

He also conveyed his best wishes to all newly elected officebearers, expressing confidence in their ability to serve the journalist community effectively.

Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression, emphasizing that journalists are a vital pillar of the nation.

He commended the NPC for its crucial role in protecting journalists' rights, promoting free speech, and supporting professional growth.

The minister expressed optimism that the newly elected leadership would continue to advocate for journalists' welfare, uphold press freedom, and contribute positively to the national interest.