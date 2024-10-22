- Home
Hanif Abbasi Felicitates PM On SCO Success; Hails Parliament For Passing 26th Amendment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and praised the Parliament for passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he commended all political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their active participation in the amendment's passage.
However, he criticized the PTI leadership for spreading a "false narrative" regarding pressure on its lawmakers to support the amendment. Abbasi also condemned PTI's leadership for allegedly attacking state institutions and their heads.
