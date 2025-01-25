Hanif Abbasi Inaugurates Masjid Al-Hanan Road Rehabilitation Project
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly (MNA), Muhammad Hanif Abbasi here on Saturday formally inaugurated the rehabilitation project of Masjid Al-Hanan Road, a crucial link connecting Asghar Mall Road to 4th B-Road, a RDA spokesperson informed.
The road plays an integral role in facilitating access to several educational institutions, residential and commercial areas and it is also vital to the economic and social activities of the region.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza highlighted the challenges being faced by the residents of the area. The project would help address issues including dilapidated condition of the road and drainage system and improve the road's functionality for the commuters.
The DG said that the length of the road is 0.
64 kilometers and the rehabilitation of the road would benefit over 10,000 commuters.
Muhammad Hanif Abbasi appreciated efforts of the DG RDA and RDA team.
“We are happy to have initiated the rehabilitation of this critical road, which will significantly improve access and mobility for both residents and the commuters. This project will ease traffic congestion and foster better connections between key locations, promoting the region’s educational institutions and commercial activities,” he added.
Full rehabilitation of Masjid Al-Hanan Road is expected to be completed in phases and would contribute to the overall development of the area, improving the quality of life for the community, he said.
Chief Engr RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Engineering RDA, Muhammad Kamran and other officials were also present on this occasion.
