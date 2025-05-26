Hanif Abbasi meets KSA envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Monday met with the Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities and strengthening ties between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting, both the sides appreciated the deep-rooted historical, religious and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

It was mutually agreed that these ties are vital for the prosperity and development of both nations.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Pakistan and both the countries must strive to further strength their relationship to new heights.

The minister acknowledged the significant contribution of millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whose remittances play a vital role in Pakistan’s economy.

He also highlighted the religious and cultural significance of the annual pilgrimage (Hajj and Umrah) performed by thousands of Pakistanis, which serves as a testament to the strong spiritual bond between the two countries.

The minister placed special emphasis on enhancing cooperation in the railway sector and promoting investment and trade opportunities.

He said that development in railway infrastructure would strengthen both economies and contribute to regional trade connectivity.

The ambassador reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development and reiterated the kingdom’s interest in expanding cooperation across all sectors.

He expressed a desire to boost investment, fortify trade relations and support public welfare initiatives.

Hanif Abbasi said the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia goes beyond traditional diplomatic relations and is based on brotherhood and shared interests.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation in every field and working towards even stronger ties in the future.

During the meeting various joint ventures and investment opportunities aimed at enhancing mutual development and cooperation between the two nations were also discussed.