Open Menu

Hanif Abbasi Meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi met with Parish Priest, Father Sarfaraz Simon, Chairman of St. Joseph’s Hospice Westridge on Thursday at his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi met with Parish Priest, Father Sarfaraz Simon, Chairman of St. Joseph’s Hospice Westridge on Thursday at his office.

During the meeting, Father Sarfaraz Simon extended heartfelt congratulations to Minister Abbasi on assuming the charge of the Ministry of Railways and expressed his best wishes for his new responsibility.

Minister Abbasi congratulated Father Sarfaraz Simon on his esteemed position and commended his efforts in serving the community through St.

Joseph’s Hospice.

The two leaders engaged in a deep discussion on the importance of mutual understanding between islam and Christianity, emphasizing shared values such as compassion, peace, and respect.

They also discussed the significance of interfaith harmony and agreed that it is essential for building a strong and peaceful society.

Minister Hanif Abbasi and Father Sarfaraz Simon prayed together for the welfare of humanity and the people of Pakistan, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity among all communities.

Recent Stories

Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry o ..

Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif

2 minutes ago
 Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques

Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques

4 minutes ago
 Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali

Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali

4 minutes ago
 Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

Hanif Abbasi meets Parish Priest Sarfaraz Simon

4 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted leg ..

UAE Ambassador to Egypt: Sheikh Zayed imparted legacy of humanitarianism, giving

20 minutes ago
 MBRSC opens applications to join future analog stu ..

MBRSC opens applications to join future analog studies

21 minutes ago
Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day

Murree to host mega event on World Forest Day

6 minutes ago
 Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terr ..

Kiyani urges unity and responsibility in anti-terror fight

6 minutes ago
 IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases

IHC seeks rules regarding transferring of cases

6 minutes ago
 'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council

'Mehfil e Naat' held at Punjab Arts Council

6 minutes ago
 Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheri ..

Federal Shariat Court's ruling on women’s inheritance rights lauded

6 minutes ago
 District Attock makes history with STEM certificat ..

District Attock makes history with STEM certification for school teachers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan