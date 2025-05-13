Hanif Abbasi meets Swiss Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday met with Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, George Steiner and discussed various mutual matters.

During the meeting, Hanif Abbasi acknowledged Switzerland’s role in supporting global peace and humanitarian causes and expressed gratitude for the country’s continued cooperation.

On this occasion, the Swiss Ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming charge of Pakistan Railways and praised his efforts in modernizing and improving the railway sector, said a news release.

The discussion also focused on new opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland in the railway sector, as well as further collaboration in trade, tourism and other areas.

Hanif Abbasi invited the Swiss Ambassador to visit historical railway stations in Pakistan, including the famous Golra Station.

This meeting marks an important step in strengthening the relationship between both countries, and it is expected to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector between Pakistan and Switzerland.