Hanif Abbasi Praises FC For Foiling Terrorist Attack In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday praised the Frontier Corps (FC) for their successful operation in Quetta, calling it a testament to their unmatched bravery and commitment.
In a statement, the minister said the cowardly attack by the “Khawarij” was thwarted decisively, with six terrorists eliminated and their nefarious designs crushed.
“Our forces have given a clear and strong response to the enemy.
Pakistan’s defenders are unconquerable,” Abbasi added.
He said the nation would forever take pride in the sacrifices of security personnel, describing them as unforgettable contributions to the peace and security of the country.
“The entire nation stands united with its security forces like a wall of steel,” he added.
