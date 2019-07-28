Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in US

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Hanif Abbasi is living in at the house of an old PML-N leader in Alexandria Virginia.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has reportedly left the country.

Media reports said that the PML-N leader will stay in America until the situation improves in Pakistan.

According to a news report published in a local newspaper, Hanif Abbasi is living in at the house of an old PML-N leader in Alexandria Virginia.

Meanwhile, Abid Sher Ali is also living in Long Island, New York for a long time now. These two politicians are upset over the PML-N leadership being divided into two parts.

Abbasi was imprisoned for life after being convicted of obtaining a large amount of ephedrine, which is a controlled substance, and then selling it to narcotic smugglers.

He was found guilty of selling 500kg ephedrine illegally.

A trial court had sentenced him on July 21, 2018. He was completing the sentence at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had on April 11 suspended the life sentence awarded to Hanif Abbasi in 2018 in the Ephedrine quota case, ordering his release on bail.

The ANF had challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court on May 2, 2019. The ANF, in its petition, stated that Abbasi is a convict and not an accused. Therefore, his bail should be suspended.

However, the Supreme Court returned the ANF petition against bail of Hanif Abbasi with objections.