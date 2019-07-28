UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hanif Abbasi Reportedly Fled Pakistan, Living In US

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Hanif Abbasi reportedly fled Pakistan, living in US

Hanif Abbasi is living in at the house of an old PML-N leader in Alexandria Virginia.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has reportedly left the country.

Media reports said that the PML-N leader will stay in America until the situation improves in Pakistan.

According to a news report published in a local newspaper, Hanif Abbasi is living in at the house of an old PML-N leader in Alexandria Virginia.

Meanwhile, Abid Sher Ali is also living in Long Island, New York for a long time now. These two politicians are upset over the PML-N leadership being divided into two parts.

Abbasi was imprisoned for life after being convicted of obtaining a large amount of ephedrine, which is a controlled substance, and then selling it to narcotic smugglers.

He was found guilty of selling 500kg ephedrine illegally.

A trial court had sentenced him on July 21, 2018. He was completing the sentence at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had on April 11 suspended the life sentence awarded to Hanif Abbasi in 2018 in the Ephedrine quota case, ordering his release on bail.

The ANF had challenged the LHC verdict in the Supreme Court on May 2, 2019. The ANF, in its petition, stated that Abbasi is a convict and not an accused. Therefore, his bail should be suspended.

However, the Supreme Court returned the ANF petition against bail of Hanif Abbasi with objections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Abid Sher Ali Alexandria Rawalpindi Virginia New York April May July 2018 2019 Muslim Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui’s arrest backfired to govt: Marya ..

17 minutes ago

Celebs pour in support for Mahira Khan following F ..

42 minutes ago

Journalist Irfan Siddiqui’s bail approved

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq welcomes Ivanka Trump's offer to ..

1 hour ago

Sialkot man poisons his children over domestic dis ..

2 hours ago

Travel eye software to help capture suspects in Pu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.