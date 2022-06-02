(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader who was convicted in a drug case reisgned from his post amid controversy revolving his appointment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 2nd, 2022) Senior PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi tendered his resignation as a special assistant to prime minister on Thursday.

Abbasi resigned from the post after Islamabad High Court expected last month that he would not continue working as special assistant to prime minister due to conviction in a case.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had issued a notice to the Cabinet Division directing the premier to review the decision following which a summary was sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the appointment of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi as his special assistant.

Abbasi confirmed the development and expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for instilling confidence in him.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on May 6, challenged a notification over the appointment of PML-N’s Abbasi as a SAPM.

Sheikh Rasheed submitted that Abbasi was convicted in an ephedrine quota case against which an appeal regarding his sentence is pending in the Lahore High Court. He said that a convicted person cannot be appointed as the SAPM.