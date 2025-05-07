Hanif Abbasi Terms Indian Aggression Clear Act Of Terrorism
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said that India’s unprovoked midnight attack targeting civilians including women, children, and mosques was a clear act of terrorism.
Talking to media, outside Parliament House, he strongly condemned India's so called "operation Sindoor" as an act of cowardice and a blatant violation of international law.
Abbasi praised Pakistan's defense capabilities and congratulated the Pakistan Air Force on shooting down five Indian warplanes.
He also acknowledged the support of countries like China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, saying that they stood with Pakistan in its time of need.
Abbasi emphasized national unity, saying that when it comes to war, Pakistanis stand together regardless of their regional backgrounds.
He saluted the Jawans at the Line of Control (LOC) and vowed that Pakistan would not spare Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promising to take revenge for his actions.
Abbasi claimed that the international community was criticizing India's actions and that India had refused to investigate the Pahalgam incident as Pakistan offered for independent and transparent investigation.
He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India had increased terrorism and violence against minorities, both domestically and internationally.
Abbasi warned that if India were to stop Pakistan's water, Pakistan would take action to protect its interests. He urged the Indian people to save their country from destruction, emphasizing that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear power.
The minister said the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, government and people of Pakistan remain united in their determination to defend their country and its sovereignty.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hanif Abbasi terms Indian aggression clear act of terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns Indian aggression, calls it shameful, dangerous for regional peace6 minutes ago
-
Provincial summit calls for collective action to advance protection of transgender community6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Indian missile strikes6 minutes ago
-
Punjab IG orders police to stay alert6 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line Broadband in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood Ahmed strongly condemns India's cowardly attack on Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ghous condemns Indian aggression,commends Pakistan armed forces’ swift response:26 minutes ago
-
ACS condemns Indian attacks36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan foils Indian cyber attacks: Shaza Fatima36 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed, one injured in Rawalpindi36 minutes ago
-
Riaz Pirzada strongly condemns unprovoked Indian aggression36 minutes ago